$1.176m for new parking meters

In a progressive move aimed at modernizing the parking system and boosting revenue, the Nadi Town Council has procured 95 state-of-the-art parking meters.

This bulk investment, valued at approximately $1.176 million, was made possible with the assistance of seven other municipalities.

Chair Special Administrator of Nadi Town Council Lawerence Kumar expressed the need for this upgrade, stating that the previous parking meters had become outdated.

Kumar says the newly acquired meters are not only simple and user-friendly but also powered by solar energy, aligning with the council’s commitment to sustainable practices.

“Those 10 parking meters we installed, we installed it like a pilot, and we monitored the revenue that was getting generated out of those 10 meters, and in actual fact, in some instances, we have seen over a 300% increase in revenue compared to the lollipop meter and the electronic meter we got. So, with this investment, the rate of return would be much greater.”

He says installation of the cutting-edge parking meters has already commenced in Nadi Town and is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Kumar highlighted that parking meters were the 2022 model that would enable more efficient monitoring of parking spaces and improved collection of parking fees.

28 parking meters will be installed around Nadi.

Savusavu will have 10, Labasa 4, Ba 18, Lautoka 20, Sigatoka 8, Nausori 5, and Nasinu will have 2 parking meters.