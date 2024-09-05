Winona and Keanu call each other husband and wife

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are really taking that “married under the eyes of God” thing seriously.

During an episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Ryder revealed that she and her former costar still text regularly and “we always say who it is, even though it says it on the text.”

“So like on his birthday I go, ‘Happy birthday, my husband’ and then he’s like, ‘Hey, my wife, I love you KR 57,’” Ryder said.

Article continues after advertisement

“Like on each birthday he’s like KR 57 or whatever his age is. He’s always done that.”

The pair costarred in the 1992 Francis Ford Coppola directed drama “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” in which their characters had a wedding scene.

In a 2018 interview to promote their rom-com “Destination Wedding,” Ryder said she believed she and Reeves had actually wed.

“In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” she explained.

“We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

Three years later, Reeves talked about it during a video he shot for Esquire.

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” he said.

“Winona says we are [married]. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married… under the eyes of God.”

During the recent podcast, Ryder raved about working with Reeves.

However, the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” star demurred on possibly doing a “John Wick” action film because “involves a lot of stunt” and she’s “thinking of my bones.”

“I would literally do anything though with him,” she said about costarring with Reeves.

“He is so special.”