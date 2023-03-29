TV star Paul O'Grady dies aged 67

[Source: Liverpool Echo]

TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio says.

He died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening.

O’Grady rose to fame in the 1990s with his iconic scouse drag queen persona Lily Savage, going on to present game show Blankety Blank and other light entertainment programmes.

Later in his career, he went on to host a number of chat shows on ITV and Channel 4.

Mr Portasio said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening…

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”