Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 to have a ‘never-before-seen’ extensive train sequence

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The upcoming film Lahore, 1947 is undoubtedly a mega project that everyone is eagerly anticipating. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film will have a never-seen-before collaboration of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan. While the audience has been eagerly waiting for more updates on the film, an exciting piece of news has arrived—and it is about the film’s climax which will be a unique train sequence.

Speaking about Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan will take on the role of producer and the film will also star Preity Zinta as well as Sunny’s elder son Karan Deol in prominent roles. In fact, sources revealed exclusively to Bollywood Hungama that the makers are eyeing to release the patriotic drama around the occasion of India’s Republic Day in 2025.