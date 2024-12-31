Simon Cowell makes death vow

Simon Cowell won't make a biopic unless he's dying because he's worried about offending people. (AP PHOTO)

Simon Cowell won’t make a movie about his life unless he is dying.

Although the 65-year-old television personality, entrepreneur, and record executive has lived a remarkable life, he has no intention of bringing his story to the big screen unless he is “terminally ill” as he doesn’t want to upset anyone while he is still alive.

He told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “I always say the best movie you can make is the week before you die.

“Then you could do everything; just tell all the stories about all the people you hate and everything else, and who cares?

“The only way I am going to make a movie is if I’m terminally ill.”

Meanwhile, Cowell is renowned for his TV talent shows including Pop Idol, The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent and he is excited about his latest TV venture, which will see him on the search for the nation’s next big boyband.

He said: “Fundamentally it is about casting. Every great season really depends on who turns up.

“If you have kind of average people with boring personalities, it doesn’t matter what gimmicks I throw at the show, it won’t work.

“If someone is naturally good, has got charisma, and people root for them, then you’ve got half a chance.

“So I say to everyone, look, just focus on the casting.

“You get the casting right, we got a shot.”