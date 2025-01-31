Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dangled victim over a balcony

[ Source: AP ]

Prosecutors added details to their indictment against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Thursday, saying the hip-hop star scheduled for a May trial is accused of sex trafficking at least three women and of once dangling someone off a hotel balcony during a two-decade racketeering conspiracy.

The refreshed indictment was filed in Manhattan federal court. An attorney for Combs, Marc Agnifilo, noted that the superseding indictment contains no new charges.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September arrest. He remains incarcerated without bail, awaiting a May 5 trial.

In the superseding indictment, prosecutors added four years to the length of the alleged racketeering conspiracy, saying it lasted from about 2004 to 2024. The original indictment said the conspiracy began by 2008.