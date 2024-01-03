Renowned Bollywood composer in Fiji

Javed Khan

Fiji has a lot of talented, hardworking, and efficient people.

This was highlighted by award winning singer, songwriter, and music composer Javed Khan of the Javed-Moushin duo.

Javed Khan has composed songs for Shershaah, Jalebi and Nikamma a few of his popular songs.

He highlights that the talent in Fiji needs the proper kind of grooming and promotion and khan believes that Fiji deserves to be on the world stage.

Khan is currently in Fiji for the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art recording and artists academy.

Khan has revealed that this project has been valued at $20million Fijian dollars and has thanked the government of Fiji for their support.

He has revealed to FBC News his plans for a reality music show called “sing with me” which is set to debut later this year.