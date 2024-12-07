Pushpa 2 goes past Jawan, emerges as biggest Hindi opener of all time

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Records created just a year back are being broken and new ones are being crated.

Now that’s some great news indeed for the industry in general since it shows that the business can indeed be tremendous when a right movie comes with the right kind of hype around it, and when all cards are played right then history can well be rewritten.

Just last year, Pathaan had set the record for the biggest opening ever for a Hindi film by collecting Rs. 55 crores at the box office.

Article continues after advertisement

A few months down the line, Shah Rukh Khan broke his own record by scoring huge with Jawan, which had collected Rs. 66 crores (just the Hindi version).

The good streak continued with Animal (Rs. 55 crores) as well and this year Stree 2 did the unthinkable by turning out to be the second biggest ever opener by going slightly up and scoring Rs. 55.40 crores.

While one waited to see which film would come and turn out to be even bigger, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) has now ended up crossing all frontiers by netting a magnificent Rs. 72 crores, hence going past even Jawan.

We are taking about just the Hindi version of Pushpa 2, which has been practically out of this world, and now has set the benchmark for the biggest opener ever.

The stage has now been set and all eyes are on which movie will now step into the 80s on the very first day.