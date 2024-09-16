Paul Stanley: KISS avatar show a 'must-see experience'

Decades after they exploded onto the rock music scene, KISS are as popular as ever. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Paul Stanley has promised the upcoming KISS avatar show will be “beyond anything that anyone else has contemplated”.

The 72-year-old musician explained he is confident the show will wow fans after KISS’ catalogue, brand name and IP were acquired by Pophouse Entertainment, the company behind ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ show.

Speaking on Billboard’s podcast Behind The Setlist, he said: “People just are thrilled with (‘Voyage’). I took my wife last month, and I had seen it last year. So Pophouse understood what we wanted to do and that what we wanna create is something that’s state of the art today.”

Article continues after advertisement

He added that the technology has improved since Voyage launched and he is confident that the addition of George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic, will provide a thrilling experience for fans.

He said: “”What I can tell you is that the technology that’s being used, which is a furthering of the technology used on the ABBA show, has to be installed and basically a building has to be built around it.

“So this isn’t something where you’re in Kansas City today, and tomorrow you fly with your projector to do it. It demands an arena, so to speak that’s really solely used for a show like this.”

However, Stanley is not impressed by people referring it to as an “avatar” show.

He said: “That term seems to get thrown around a lot, but the idea of a simulated concert is not what we wanna do. Frankly, I would find that that boring. What we’re creating is an immersive experience that KISS fans will love and people who have never been exposed to KISS or might not like certain aspects of the band will have to see.

“It’s a must-see go-to experience. So it’s beyond anything that anyone else has contemplated. The whole idea, again, of doing a simulated concert is – that’s the dark ages to us.”