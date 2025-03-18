Normani and NFL's DK Metcalf are engaged

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf may have just been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there’s one thing he already has not fumbled.

During a press conference Thursday, the wide receiver shared the news that he’s engaged to singer Normani.

“Found a new home here, found a new fiancée and everything’s just falling in line, just the way God planned for it to be,” he reportedly said.

The professional football player motioned to the singer and added, “She right there. Hold that rock up baby.”

Metcalf explained that he had proposed while both of their families were recently together in Houston, Texas.

“They got me good!” Normani can be heard sayng at the press conference.

The couple went public with their romance in 2023 after being introduced by singer Ciara, who is married to Metcalf’s now former Seattle Seahawks teammate, Russell Wilson.

Ciara posted a TikTok after the news broke with a picture of Metcalf and Normani sharing the engagement news with her and Wilson. The song playing on the post is “Love Lies” by Normani and Khalid.

“@Russell Wilson and I knew when we introed yall 3yrs ago ..love was truly in the air!.” Ciara wrote in the caption. “Now yall gon be booed up for forever!! This was the best news! @DK Metcalf @Normani we love yall so much!”

Normani first came to fame after auditioning for “The X Factor” in 2012 and joining the girl group “Fifth Harmony,” whose members also included Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello.

They became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time before Cabello left the group to pursue solo projects in 2016. Two years later, the other members announced they were going on hiatus.

Since then, Normani has found success with singles such as “Motivation” and “Wild Side” and competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”

