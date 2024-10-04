Newcastle to host 2025 MOBO Awards

[Source: BBC]

Newcastle will host the MOBO Awards for the first time in 2025, it has been announced.

The awards have celebrated black musicians since 1996, honoring artists such as Little Simz, Stomzy and Beyoncé.

Ahead of the ceremony, organizers will run the MOBO Fringe Festival, a series of activities and events celebrating black music and culture with Newcastle City Council and members of the local community.

The 2025 event will take place at the Utilita Arena on 18 February.

Last year’s awards took place in Sheffield with Potter Payper, Central Cee and Raye taking home the top prizes.

Kay Greyson, a rapper from Newcastle, performed at the announcement at the Civic Centre and said it was “incredibly significant”.