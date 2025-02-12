Michael Kors' layered luxury rounds out New York Fashion Week

[ Source : Reuters ]

Michael Kors layered up for his fall/winter 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, rounding out six days of shows and nearly 60 designers showing off their latest looks.

Known for his love of practicality and luxury, Kors infused his latest collection with the theme of throwaway chic.

“I love the idea of ease, comfort, mobility and movement. Looking chic without being studied and stiff. And the French word for it is dégagé, which is, you know, throwaway chic. So, you’re definitely going to see what I like to say is warm modernism,” said Kors.

Models were dressed in a range of outfits – from draped wool coats to supple leather dresses and flowing silk blouses – that were relaxed yet sensual, providing a twist on power dressing and a departure from recent trends of revealing attire.

“It’s actually a pretty covered-up show. I think we’ve gone as naked as we can go. So maybe it’s time to cover up, but still feel powerful, sexy, but in a more sensual way so that when you move, movement is sexy. It’s, you know, things that catch the breeze when you walk. To me, that’s everything,” Kors explained.