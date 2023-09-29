Man arrested in shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis

[Source: AP]

A man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded one person at a Memphis concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby, police said.

Kevin Young, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges including reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of weapons and drugs at a home in Memphis, police said on social media.

Police responded to the Sept. 7 shooting at the FedExForum, located just steps from the popular Beale Street tourist destination in downtown Memphis. The 19,000-seat arena is home to the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team. The arena is also used as a concert venue.

Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired. A man was wounded and taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The concert was canceled and the building was evacuated. Police have not said how the suspect was able to bring a gun into the arena, which contracts with a private security company to screen people for weapons. The arena has since instituted a clear bag policy for patrons.

Officers found guns, ammunition and drugs in the home where Young was arrested. Two other men who were in the home were also arrested on drug charges.

Online court records do not list a lawyer for Young.

After the shooting, Lil Baby posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho.”