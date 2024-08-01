Kriti Sanon shares fun Greece photos amid smoking controversy

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Kriti Sanon has taken off on a summer break to Europe with her sister Nupur Sanon and a few other friends. After celebrating her birthday recently, the actress garnered attention over a video that was going viral, where she was seen smoking a cigarette in Greece with some criticizing her for indulging in it after openly declaring her dislike for it. While her fans came in support of the actress, the Mimi actress has not reacted to it. However, on Wednesday, she decided to give her followers a glimpse of what she has been up to at her ongoing vacay.

The Crew actress was seen exuding summer vibes in her bikini and shorts as she posed for several photos with her sister Nupur. Amid her many pics, Kriti was seen chilling with her friends, on a yacht, and at a sundowner party she attended by the beach. She captioned the photos with sun, waves, and bikini, and ended it with the word ‘Greece’ written in emojis. Meanwhile, Nupur has not posted much about their trip on social media. Many of Kriti’s fans were excited to see her having fun on the trip and showered the photos with their likes and love

Kriti Sanon, who continues to receive appreciation for Crew, has ventured into production with Blue Butterfly Films. The actress will be co-producing her film Do Patti, in which she essays the lead role alongside Kajol and it will be releasing on Netflix. It will also feature popular television star Shaheer Sheikh. Meanwhile, the actress has also been focusing on her cosmetics brand Hyphen as an entrepreneur.