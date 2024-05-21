Katy Perry sings goodbye to ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Katy Perry said her goodbyes on “American Idol” after seven seasons.

On Sunday night’s live “Idol” season finale, a medley of Perry’s hit songs were performed, including “Teenage Dream,” “Dark Horse” and “California Gurls.”

Perry jumped onto the judges’ table after the performance.

In the three-hour finale, Perry also performed “What Makes a Woman.” She had announced in February that she would be leaving the ABC singing competition.

Season 22 also crowned a winner during the finale, with Abi Carter winning after singing the Billie Eilish hit, “What Was I Made For?”

Perry is headed to Brazil this fall for the Rock in Rio music festival, which would conflict with “Idol’s” production schedule.

Perry has been a judge alongside Richie and Bryan since 2018.

The show’s official Instagram account posted a video of Perry eating pizza as the ladies of the top 12 sang her hits, captioning it, “We will miss you @katyperry, thanks for 7 memorable seasons! Go fly butterfly.”