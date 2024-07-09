Jenn Tran thrilled with 'Bachelorette' season finale

ABC’s latest season of “The Bachelorette” stars Jenn Tran [Source: CNN Entertainment]

The first Asian American woman to star in “The Bachelorette” sounds plenty pleased with how her season will unfold.

The newest “Bachelorette,” Jenn Tran, 26, takes the lead on the reality dating show after missing out on winning the heart of Joey Graziadei on Season 28 of “The Bachelor.”

Tran told People magazine she plans to tune in and watch the new season, beginning Monday night, even though she lived it.

Article continues after advertisement

Tran acknowledged appearing on reality TV hasn’t all been positive “because racism still exists.”

Tran, a physician assistant, said she was busy filming her season after the announcement was made that she would be “The Bachelorette” and didn’t have her phone. She said she only learned about some of the backlash to her casting after the fact.

And the woman who went into the franchise looking for love says she’s thrilled with how her experience plays out.

“I’m very happy with the ending and I’m very happy with the way everything panned out,” Tran said. “I learned so much every day that I was there [to find out] about myself and what I wanted in a relationship. There was so much growth.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.