iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025

The iHeartRadio Music Awards were held on Monday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and the night was full of honorary awards and exciting performances.

Highlights of the evening included speeches by Lady Gaga, who was honored with the Innovator Award, and Mariah Carey, the Icon Award winner who took a moment to pay tribute to her late mother Patricia Carey “for giving me the gift of music.”

Patricia Carey died in August.

Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen led with 10 nominations each, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter with nine nods apiece going into the event.

Swift, who did not attend, was honored with the Tour of the Century award, recognizing her record-breaking Eras Tour.

This year’s ceremony, which recognized the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations throughout 2024, was hosted by LL Cool J and featured performances by Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams and Nelly, who performed a medley of his greatest hits after accepting the Landmark award. GloRilla also performed and won the award for hip-hop artist of the year.

This award event also paid tribute to Los Angeles and several members of the LAFD, who were at the ceremony, following the devastating wildfires that roared through the area in January, driving donations to FireAidLA.org.

