Entertainment

Giambattista Valli fills fall runway show with tweeds at Paris Fashion Week

Reuters

March 7, 2023 2:09 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Giambattista Valli switched things up for his fall runway show at Paris Fashion Week, taking a step back from his signature, airy floral styles to focus on tweeds, which he also offered for men.

Models marched down the sparse setting, a hallway in the Musee d’Art Moderne de Paris, wearing jumpsuits, long coats and dresses in tweed fabrics, mostly black or ivory and woven with gold thread.

The show opened with a black, sleeveless jumpsuit cinched at the waist with a gold belt, and worn over a white t-shirt.

Further shaking the fabric from its traditional twin-set role, Valli worked the material into long overcoats, loose jackets, mini-dresses and a bright, red jumpsuit.

There were also white jeans, the hems chopped off, paired with a glittering floral sequined top in one instance, and a long, collarless tweed coat in another — both worn by male models.

Fancy party dresses were included in the lineup, offered in bright colors — hot pink, red and purple — with neat piles of bows decorating the waist.

Popular with the red carpet set, and known for voluminous, tulle dresses, Valli broadened his fan base with a collaboration with H&M in 2019.

Front row guests included Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, in a glittering gold overcoat covered in bright turquoise feathers and singer Ciara, who wore a black, sheer gown.

Fashion industry figures Anna Wintour and Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, also attended the show.

The label has financial backing from the Pinault family holding Groupe Artemis.

