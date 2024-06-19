Denzel Washington's protective role for Whitney Houston

The late Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Denzel Washington is reflecting on his relationship with the late Whitney Houston.

The pair costarred together in the 1996 film “The Preacher’s Wife” and developed a friendship. Houston died from an accidental drowning in 2012 at age 48.

Washington spoke about the singer and actress during a career retrospective at the recent American Black Film Festival in Miami, according to People magazine.

The remake of the 1947 film “The Bishop’s Wife” also costarred Courtney Vance.

He said he wasn’t aware at the time of the extent of her problems with substance abuse.