Denzel Washington to star in ‘Black Panther 3’ before retirement

Denzel Washington [Source: CNN Entertainment]

There is already awards season buzz about Denzel Washington in “Gladiator II,” but he is looking even further into the future.

During a recent interview with Australia’s “Today” show, Washington talked about his career and upcoming projects.

The esteemed Oscar-winning actor said his project choices these days are “about the filmmaker,” and he is “only interested in working with the best.”

“I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make,” Washington, 69, said. “Probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

Washington mentioned his upcoming Broadway run in Shakespeare’s “Othello,” in which he’ll play the titular character, a role he also played earlier in his career at the age of 22.

Marvel has not yet officially announced a third film in the “Black Panther” franchise.

Washington said he also plans to star in a big-screen adaptation of “Othello,” as well as well as “King Lear” and then “after that I’m going to retire.”