Connor Cruise shares golf selfie

[Source: ENews]

Connor Cruise, the youngest of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s two children, posted a rare photo offering a glimpse into his private life.

Connor Cruise, the youngest of the two children the former couple shares, posted a rare pic of himself with a friend on the course at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The 29-year-old, who lives nearby, has occasionally shared glimpses into his private life over the years on social media, including photos of himself taking part in recreational activities such as golfing and fishing and hanging out with pals. He has also shared childhood photos of himself and his sister Bella Kidman Cruise, who is an artist and lives in London.

Article continues after advertisement

Both the 31-year-old and Connor, a DJ and actor who starred in the 2012 remake of the movie Red Dawn, have largely kept away from the public eye and do not post images of their parents online.

Tom and Nicole’s son has occasionally been spotted out and about with his dad, including in June, when they were photographed together in London.

In addition, in December 2023, former NFL player Derrick Brooks shared a photo of Tom with both Connor and Bella, 31, at a Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game. The post, which went viral in May, marked the first time the Mission: Impossible star was photographed publicly with his and Nicole’s kids in over 15 years.

Tom, 62, also shares daughter Suri Cruise, 18, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, 45, while Nicole and husband Keith Urban, both 57, are parents to daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 16, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13.