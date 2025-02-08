Christian Siriano looks to sleek autos at New York Fashion Week

[ Source : Reuters ]

Designer Christian Siriano looked to the automotive world for his Fall/Winter collection at New York Fashion Week.

Presenting plenty of metallics for both women and men.

Models dressed in shiny jackets and trousers, sleek dresses and voluminous gowns walked down an all-red catwalk with a parked Toyota nearby. Designs nodded to cars with some details appearing as paint slicks, oil slicks as well as tyre tracks.

Siriano used plenty of red as well as blue, black and bronze.