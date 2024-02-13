Carolina Herrera's Power Showcase at NY Fashion Week

Model Irina Shayk presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2024 collection [Source: Reuters]

Carolina Herrera aimed to highlight the powerful and resilient side of its clientele at its runway show at New York Fashion Week.

The collection was filled with streamlined silhouettes that were both precise and clean, speaking to the clarity and focus of the modern woman. Ruffles took on a new architectural dimension, adding dramatic flair.

This year marks Gordon’s sixth at the New York fashion house, and he has learned in that time how to keep Herrera – who ran her eponymous line for nearly 40 years – happy.

Article continues after advertisement

This season’s primary motif came from a 19th century gouache painting of a pink peony, on a small scale on a yellow gown and life-size on a purple gazar.

Nearly 50 brands are showcasing their collections during New York Fashion Week: The Shows, which runs until Wednesday.