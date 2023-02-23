Bollywood star roped in to host Zee Cine Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a live-wire host on stage and he returns to mesmerise audiences with his impeccable comic timing and brilliant hosting skills at the Zee Cine Awards this year!

Ayushmann is a crowd favourite at live events, and he will bring his A-game on at this awards ceremony for which he has already started prepping to deliver a blockbuster performance on stage.

A trade source informed, “Ayushmann is one of the best live show performer and host of our times. Ayushmann will be hosting the awards ceremony! He has established himself as a great host over the years. So, all eyes on how he can brilliantly host the night with his charming act and captivate audiences.”

Zee Cine Awards have served as a platform for recognising brilliance in cinema and the true spirit of heroism as manifested in magnificent entertainment and larger-than-life performances. The annual awards ceremony has honoured the inspirational journeys of various celebrities, filmmakers, and technical experts over the years.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero starring alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. His much awaited next is the comedy Dream Girl 2, a sequel of his blockbuster 2019 comedy in which he left the nation in splits with his impeccable comic timing. The sequel will also feature Ananya Pandey in it and is slated to release on July 8, 2023. The film is all set to be the comedy entertainer of the year and the fans can expect a lot of fun and entertainment from the movie. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor.