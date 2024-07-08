Sugar stakeholders review progress made on capital projects

Representative from the various Sugar Institution and the Ministry of Sugar Staff during the Meeting [Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Sugar Industry stakeholders met to discuss the progress of all government-funded capital projects implemented for the financial year 2023-24.

The meeting included the chief executive officers of the sugar industry institutions.

It was convened to ensure that capital projects are executed efficiently and effectively, closely aligning with the policies and procedures outlined in the capital grants manual.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh spoke about the stakeholders’ commitment to advancing the sugar industry to achieve the national agenda of the coalition government.



[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Singh further reiterated the importance of collaborative commitment from all stakeholders to efficiently achieve the targeted outcomes by implementing capital projects in the new financial year.

The meeting also allowed the permanent secretary to provide strategic direction to the stakeholders.

Discussions during the meeting also focused on the need for a comprehensive industry strategy.

Each sugar institution has been urged to develop its Strategic Development Plan aligned with the targets outlined in the National Development Plan.

The Strategic Development Plan for the industry will be completed by December.