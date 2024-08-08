Strong business growth anticipated in Suva

The Suva Retailers Association highlights an optimistic outlook on the current business environment.

Association President Jitesh Patel also stresses the positive consistency in economic activity stating that they are anticipating more investments and new businesses in the capital city.

He says the recent implementation of a new wage rate is a positive factor, he hopes people will spend more.

Patel emphasizes the association’s commitment to supporting government efforts.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel

“Well, yeah, business is picking up. We are going on a steady rate at the moment, and hopefully, as a new wage rate has come in, we hope that people will spend more, and we keep moving in the way the government expects us, that the economy will move, stimulate as well.”

Patel adds this collaborative approach will contribute to overall economic growth and stability.