Projects to boost investment and economy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says forty-nine projects valued at $716 million have commenced in the country.

Speaking at the Rotary Club Business lunch meeting, Prasad says some of these projects are completed and have started trading, which were facilitated by Investment Fiji between August last year and April 2024.

He says thirty-nine projects valued at $1.3 billion are under construction and will help in diversifying Fiji’s economy.

“These figures show very clearly that there is now a sense of confidence, a sense of urgency on the part of the investors and potential investors who see Fiji as an ideal destination for that kind of investment.”

Prasad adds that twenty-two projects valued at $1.5 billion are at the pre-development stage or in the approval process, while twenty-seven projects valued at $2.3 billion are at the conceptual stage.

He says fifty-two projects valued at $3.5 billion are classified as foreign direct investment, while eighty-five projects valued at $2.2 billion are domestic direct investments.

Prasad says that these projects play a vital role in driving economic advancement and ensuring long-term prosperity.