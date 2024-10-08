Partnership secures future for returning Fijian workers

[File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund has formalized a partnership with New Zealand-based Appello Services Limited to streamline retirement savings contributions for Fijians employed under the Recognized Seasonal Employers scheme in New Zealand.

This agreement was signed in Suva and aims to enhance the financial security of Fijians working overseas through labour mobility programs.

This collaboration aims to secure a financially stable future for Fijian seasonal workers upon their return home.

FNPF Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu, emphasized the significance of this milestone for the Fund, particularly in expanding its membership base and ensuring workers can contribute towards their retirement while abroad.

He says this partnership enables Fijian seasonal workers in New Zealand to make regular superannuation contributions through ASL’s Seasonal Worker Superannuation Administration System, providing a seamless process for both workers and employers.

The SWSAS system, first piloted by the New Zealand government in 2020, simplifies payroll deductions, allowing workers to contribute to their FNPF accounts.

ASL’s Managing Director Craig Nodder highlighted the success of the initiative in other Pacific nations and expressed optimism about its potential to benefit Fijian workers.

The FNPF acknowledged the support of the government, particularly the Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Workplace Relations and the Fiji High Commission in Wellington, in facilitating this partnership.

Other Pacific countries using the SWSAS platform include Vanuatu, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands, with several more in the process of joining.