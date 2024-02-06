Outsource Fiji partners with Duco Consultancy

The Exploring Outsourcing in Fiji (Exo Fiji) offers opportunities for seasoned professionals and newcomers to explore the country’s business landscape and foster an environment aligning economic growth with social progress.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director, Sagufta Janif, says they intend to offer a unique platform to highlight Fiji’s competitive advantages as an outsourcing destination.

Duco Consultancy is the tech partner for the Exo Fiji event set to take place from June 19th to 22nd at the Sheraton Fiji Resort in Nadi.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director, Sagufta Janif (left), DUCO Consultancy Founder and CEO Chandan Ohri

Janif says the high-level event aims to promote Fiji as an attractive outsourcing destination and hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

“The event will also feature interactive discussions and sessions on targeted, turnkey solution-based topics. We will encourage some b-to-b meetings as well with industry experts and prospective outsourcing clients.”



Outsource Fiji Executive Director, Sagufta Janif

Janif adds that international businesses will also get a chance to explore Fiji’s rich and vibrant bula culture and experience tradition.