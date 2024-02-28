New LTA office for Nadi

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau [File Photo]

A new Land Transport Authority will soon open in Nadi.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the office will be located in Matintar at the Jet Point complex.

Ro Filipe says refurbishment work is underway, and the office is expected to be operational on April 2nd.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this is part of LTA’s commitment to enhancing customer service and streamlining operations in response to the growing demand for services in the Western Division, especially in the high-demand Nadi area.

He adds that the office will address the increasing foot traffic at the Nadi Back Road Office, which currently processes an average of over 27,000 monthly transactions.