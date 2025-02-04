Multi agency tackles food safety

[Photo Credit :Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is partnering with the National Food Safety Task Force to strengthen the food safety framework.

The organization has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance compliance, streamline regulatory processes, and ensure that all food products entering Fiji meet the highest safety and import standards.

FRCS Chief Executive, Udit Singh says cross-agency collaboration will play a critical role in safeguarding public health and boosting consumer confidence.

“I think this is a very important development for Fiji and we can see that this is going to certainly raise the standard for us going forward.”



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Singh says FRCS plays a key role as a border agency, overseeing pre-border, border, and post-border processes.

“We need to make sure that when product comes into the country, it certainly meets the levelling requirements but also it meets all the import requirements.”

The National Food Safety Task Force which includes multiple government bodies, aims to ensure stringent measures are in place to protect consumers and uphold international food safety standards.