Modern Aluminum business thrives

Modern Aluminum and Glass Fiji PTE Limited, a locally owned business, is optimistic about the business environment in Fiji.

Managing Director Umesh Chand says the company started with three people and now employs 30 staff.

He adds that they have diversified into the real estate business through Modern Holding PTE Limited, in addition to another subsidiary called Glass Power.

Despite staff migration, Chand says they are able to fill in the gaps.

“Staff also went down there; we lost 10 of them, but we are still continuing with new staff, training, and providing training to them.”

He also emphasizes on prioritizing quality work remains their focus.

The company is planning to expand its services to Labasa.