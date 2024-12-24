Lifeline Fiji receives $10K financial boost

[Source: Supplied]

BSP Financial Group Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting mental health and community well-being by donating $10,000 to Lifeline Fiji.

The donation, which included Christmas hampers for Lifeline agents and office amenities, were presented at the peak of the festive season, and regarded as timely – as it is not only a time of celebration but is also marked by heightened stress and emotional vulnerability for many.

BSP Chief Operating Officer, George Barratt, commended Lifeline Fiji’s counsellors for their dedication.

Article continues after advertisement

He says their financial support for the heroic efforts ensures that this vital assistance reaches those who need it most, delivering the best possible outcome.

[Source: Supplied]

Recent data by Lifeline Fiji, shows that Fiji recorded 136 suicides and attempted suicide, compared to 156 during the same period in 2023

Lifeline Fiji Director, Jeremaia Merekula, says worryingly, the statistics indicate a growing prevalence of completed suicides among individuals aged 60 and above, highlighting the significant mental health challenges faced by this demographic.

Merekula says older adults, particularly those above 60, are becoming an increasingly vulnerable group in society.

He believes isolation, loneliness, declining health and financial insecurity are common contributors to the rising number of suicides in this age group.