Hesaie named RBF Chief Manager Economics

Newly appointed Chief Manager Economics, Jacinta Hesaie [Source: Reserve Bank of Fiji]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has appointed Jacinta Hesaie to the role of Chief Manager, Economics Group, effective from May 1st.

Hesaie will lead the Reserve Bank’s core function of formulating monetary policy and providing economic analysis and advice.

She has been acting in the role since January 2023.

Hesaie joined the Reserve Bank in March 2006 as an Economist and was promoted to Senior Economist in 2013.

In March 2017, she was seconded to the Local Economist post at the IMF Resident Representative Office for the Pacific Islands, based in Suva.

She returned to the Reserve Bank after successfully completing her secondment in February 2020 and continued her managerial role within the Economics Group, before being appointed to act in the Chief Manager Economics position from January 2023.

In announcing the appointment, RBF Governor Ariff Ali stated that Hesaie brings to the role relevant experience and skills in central banking, macroeconomic and policy analysis, research and forecasting, as well as collaborating with Government agencies and multilateral institutions.

Ali says the RBF will greatly benefit from her appointment to the critical and challenging role of head of the Economics Group.

