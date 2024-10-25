FRCS hosts joint forum for tax and customs agents

[Source: Fiji Revenue and Customs Service / Facebook]
The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service held a forum for tax and customs agents in Suva and Nadi as part of its strategy to further strengthen collaboration and build a trusted partnership with these agents.
This was the first time FRCS held a joint forum for tax and customs agents, which are essential to their operations.
The theme of the forum was “Collaboration for Compliance: Strengthening Partnership between Agents and FRCS.
Chief Executive Udit Singh states that FRCS recognizes that tax and customs agents are key partners.
He adds that customs agents are a vital link between traders and customs administration, bringing a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the supply chain industry.
Senior Partner at BDO Fiji Pardeep Patel emphasized that cooperation between tax agents and FRCS is critical for a well-functioning system and for ensuring correct tax collection.