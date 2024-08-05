Finest Liquor & Triple partners with HOTEC 2024

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has partnered with Finest Liquor and Triple 3 as Competition Partners for the HOTEC Tradeshow 2024.

Finest Liquor and Triple 3’s involvement is a commitment to the growth and development of the hospitality industry in Fiji and the Pacific.

Through this partnership, Finest Liquor will play a vital role in the Cocktail Competition, which aims to increase the knowledge and expertise of mixologists, ensuring they can deliver world-class cocktail experiences to both local and international visitors.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says Finest Liquor’s expertise and passion for quality beverages will be invaluable in enriching our cocktail competitions, providing participants with exceptional learning opportunities.

The Cocktail Competition at HOTEC 2024 promises to be a highlight, that will see mixologists from across the country have the chance to compete, learn, and refine their craft, culminating in the grand finals at the HOTEC Tradeshow.