Fiji to showcase local brands in Sydney

Eight local companies got a chance to promote their products at the Naturally Good Expo that was held in Sydney, Australia earlier this week.

Investment Fiji, in collaboration with the Fiji Consulate General & Trade Commission in Australia & New Zealand, provided the platform for these Fijian companies.

These companies not only showcased their products but got possible leads and connections that could result in securing major deals.

They included Down to Earth Fiji, TaveNiu, Golden Ocean, Vinaka Agriculture, Juice Fiji, Lami Kava, Loloma Fiji, and Road Kings Farms.

Fiji’s Trade Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand Daniel Stow says it was an important platform for Fijian exporters to showcase their products to a targeted international audience.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty, adds events like Naturally Good Expo not only fosters export growth but also translate into increased employment opportunities for Fiji.

Chetty further highlights that participation in international expos allows companies to gain valuable insights into the latest practices and regulations followed by leading global brands.

Last year Fijian businesses which participated in the event were able to secure deals for agricultural commodities such as kava, yams and spices along with cosmetic products.