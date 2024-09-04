Fiji Airways wins double honors

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways has been honoured as Oceania’s Leading Airline Lounge for the Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport at the 2024 World Travel Awards, where it has been.

This prestigious recognition highlights the airline’s commitment to delivering world-class service and an unparalleled travel experience.

The Fiji Airways Premier Lounge, a haven of comfort and luxury for travellers, has long been celebrated for its exceptional service and sophisticated amenities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Averaging an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 98%—far exceeding the industry average for airline lounges, which typically ranges between 40 and 70—the lounge continues to set the standard for excellence.

This year, the lounge has taken its offerings to new heights with the introduction of the Chef’s Table, an exclusive fine dining experience launched on 21 May 2024.



[Source: Supplied]

The Chef’s Table invites travelers to indulge in a unique four-course culinary journey, expertly crafted to showcase the rich flavours of Fijian cuisine.

The private dining experience, available to all travelers regardless of their airline, elevates the lounge’s reputation as a premier destination for pre-flight relaxation and indulgence.



[Source: Supplied]

Managing Director and Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says the introduction of the Chef’s Table is a reflection of the commitment to continuously enhance our services and provide our guests with unique and memorable experiences.

In addition to the lounge’s accolade, Fiji Airways also received recognition for its inflight magazine, FijiTime, which was named Oceania’s Leading Inflight Magazine.



[Source: Supplied]

This award highlights the magazine’s captivating content and visually stunning design, which enriches the travel experience by offering insights into Fijian culture and beyond.

The airline’s state-of-the-art fleet, including the A350-900, ensures that passengers enjoy a superior travel experience, with Fijian-inspired meals and cutting-edge amenities that reflect the airline’s commitment to quality and innovation.



[Source: Supplied]

These accolades reaffirm Fiji Airways’ position as a leader in the industry, dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences both on the ground and in the air.



[Source: Supplied]