Do not cheat says FCCC

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham is warning retailers and the private sector to implement policy changes correctly starting August 1.

His warning comes as many new policies announced in the 2024-25 National Budget will take effect on Thursday.

Abraham says that the FCCC, the Consumer Council, and the Ministry of Trade have conducted joint pre-budget surveys and established baseline prices for multiple products, including non-price-controlled items.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham [File Photo]

He adds that another survey will be conducted starting Thursday to compare changes in the market and the reasons driving those changes.

“Our message to the private sector is clear, don’t use government policy as an excuse to advance corporate greed. In the past, in the last year, we’ve seen how people applied VAT percentages very differently, in very creative manners, in bids to try and raise prices up to gouge prices to hoodwink consumers, none of that is going to work.”

Abraham stresses that the purpose of these pre- and post-budget surveys is to identify retailers who are manipulating the system to gain extra profit.

He warns that those caught artificially raising prices will be dealt with accordingly.