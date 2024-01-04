Jaduram unveils plans for town beautification

Labasa Town [File Photo]

Labasa Town Council Special Administrator Chair, Paul Jaduram, says he will focus on beautifying the area and building more recreational parks and centres for the youth.

Jaduram notes that several vacant spots in Labasa are not being utilized.

He mentions that the youth population in Labasa is increasing, and they are idle during school and university breaks.

“They need something to be occupied with. So my main aim is to try and identify the open spaces and how we can develop them into a basketball or netball court or whatever.”

Jaduram also highlighted that they have made progress in securing a land lease for a Botanical Garden in Labasa as well.”