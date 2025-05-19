Kativerata encourages Jnr Bati school leavers

Fiji National Rugby League coach Wise Kativerata has encouraged members of the Junior Bati squad who have left school to continue pursuing their goals.

Kativerata has reminded these players that if one of Fiji’s sons can succeed on the world stage, so can they.

He made these remarks as several school leavers are currently part of the Under 18 squad, which is in camp preparing to host the Tonga Under 18 team this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Kativerata says these young players are full of talent and it is the responsibility of the coaching staff to nurture them to reach their full potential.

“If Semi Radradra, Semi Valemei can do it, you can do it too. One thing we need to understand is, education should unlock your God-given talent and these kids got God-given talent in them. It’s a matter of people like us coming down and teaching them the right way in the right direction, they will go far if they listen and learn.”

Kativerata believes this support can help shape a better future for them and enable them to provide for their families and communities back home.

The FNRL U18 side will host Tonga this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This match will be a curtain raiser to the Kaiviti Silktails versus West Tigers match that will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.