Nakalevu saves the day

Ba is undefeated in the campaign after a 2-nil victory yesterday.

Savenaca Nakalevu’s first-half goal was enough to propel Ba to the Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-finals, as they defeated Lautoka 1-nil today.

After a scoreless first forty minutes, Nakalevu made a break, moving past the Blues defence to score the game’s only goal.

Both teams’ tireless efforts in the second half were in vain, as the Men in Black emerged victorious.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba is undefeated in the campaign after a 2-nil victory yesterday.

They will meet Rewa at 3 p.m. tomorrow.