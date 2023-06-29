Tourism Fiji moves into new HQ

Tourism Fiji has successfully relocated to its new headquarters in Martintar Nadi.

The organization has now settled into the Jetpoint Super Centre level complex, signaling a significant milestone in its quest to provide optimal support to its staff.

Previously stationed at the Challenge Plaza, Tourism Fiji temporarily operated from the Nalagi Hotel conference room during a period of transition.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive, Brent Hill says it’s important to provide all necessary tools and resources to their dedicated workforce in order to enable them to excel in their roles.

He acknowledges the challenges faced during the transitional phase, noting that the organization had been somewhat nomadic in its pursuit of a suitable location.

However, Hill emphasizes that the move to the new headquarters represents a unique opportunity for Tourism Fiji to grow and thrive.