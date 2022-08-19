SODELPA not to be financially influenced: Gavoka

[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will work to ensure that it is free from any financial influence that might threaten or compromise the party’s stance.

This message was delivered by SODELPA’s National Campaign Director, Jope Koroisavou on behalf of the party leader, Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka was supposed to be part of the party’s candidate fundraising dinner in Suva last night, but his flight to Fiji with Lenaitasi Duru, the party’s General Secretary, was delayed.

He left Fiji last week to meet with SODELPA supporters in the United States of America.

Koroisavou while delivering Gavoka’s speech, stated that money is the lifeblood of every political campaign.

“We don’t favor businesses, big businesses have funding to be free of any influence that might threaten or compromise us. SODELPA will not be dictated by outside interests, although we upgrade appreciate the important role they play in our society.”

Some provisional candidates were also introduced during the event and they also shared why they opted to stand in this election under the SODELPA banner.

The party also launched a new dialogue platform called Domo Ni Kacikaci.

SODELPA has 47 provisional candidates.