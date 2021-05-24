Asking questions is not sexist – AG tells Qereqeretabua

Asking a question to a female MP is not sexist says Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

This follows claims made by Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua that Sayed-Khaiyum is being sexist.

Qereqeretabuya claims the Acting PM’s comment on her lack of understanding of Fiji’s debt is sexist.

Article continues after advertisement

“To preempt the tiresome, sexist and sneaky put-downs by the Minister for Economy on my understanding of his ‘dinau’ that is placing all of our necks in the noose of debt slavery. I do know what ‘dinau’ is. I do know what debt is!”

Sayed-Khaiyum responded by saying that Qereqeretabua’s preposition is a ridiculous one.

“That if I question a particular statement by Qereqeretabua, therefore I’m being sexist. That is not being sexist. I cannot question the veracity of what she’s saying that is not sexism. Sexism – I question her leader does that means I am sexist? She’s taking advantage of this particular discourse.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that Qereqeretabua is implying that he cannot question her point of debate simply because she is a woman.

Debate in parliament continues.