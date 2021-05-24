Home

Parliament

Asking questions is not sexist – AG tells Qereqeretabua

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 9, 2022 4:10 pm
Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (From Left),Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Asking a question to a female MP is not sexist says Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

This follows claims made by Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua that Sayed-Khaiyum is being sexist.

Qereqeretabuya claims the Acting PM’s comment on her lack of understanding of Fiji’s debt is sexist.

“To preempt the tiresome, sexist and sneaky put-downs by the Minister for Economy on my understanding of his ‘dinau’ that is placing all of our necks in the noose of debt slavery. I do know what ‘dinau’ is. I do know what debt is!”

Sayed-Khaiyum responded by saying that Qereqeretabua’s preposition is a ridiculous one.

“That if I question a particular statement by Qereqeretabua, therefore I’m being sexist. That is not being sexist. I cannot question the veracity of what she’s saying that is not sexism. Sexism – I question her leader does that means I am sexist? She’s taking advantage of this particular discourse.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that Qereqeretabua is implying that he cannot question her point of debate simply because she is a woman.

Debate in parliament continues.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.