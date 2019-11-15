Landowner fronts court for alleged corruption

A landowner who was allegedly engaged in corrupt practices appeared in the Nausori Magistrates Court.

Mosese Ranavue is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with two counts of general dishonesty – obtaining a gain.

It is alleged that he demanded good will payments on three separate occasions under the pretense that payment would guarantee the leasing of land to the two individuals when the decision did not rest with him but the iTaukei Land Trust Board .

He allegedly gained $3,600.00 from these payments.

The FICAC lawyer informed the court that the first phase of disclosures have been served.

Ranavue has been released on bail.

A stop departure order has also been issued.

The matter has been adjourned to 4th of September.