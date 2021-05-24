Fiji gets commendation from Bhutan

Fiji has received positive feedback on its Chairmanship of the World Bank Small States Forum.

Incoming Chair, Bhutan’s Finance Minister, Lyonpo Namgay Tshering says they appreciate Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s excellent leadership since 2018.

Fiji has thrown its support behind Bhutan and Sayed-Khaiyum says the SSF has become a powerful platform to influence positive change not only within the World Bank but across the global development arena.

Fiji will be chairing the annual meeting of the SSF next week before officially handing over the chairmanship to Bhutan.