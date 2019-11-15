Home

Two more charged for disobeying lawful order

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 7:32 am
Two people will appear in the Nausori Magistrates Court today for their alleged involvement in the gathering of more than 20 people.

The Turaga ni Koro of Nananu Village and a fellow villager have both been charged with one count each of disobedience of lawful order.

The two are alleged to have allowed a group of more than 20 people to gather at the second accused’s home on Monday night.

Police are also investigating another incident where a man was assisted by villagers in the Western Division to cross the Sabeto borders and enter the Lautoka restricted areas yesterday.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have also received information about a group of flight attendants that have not strictly observed the self-isolation process as enforced by the Ministry of Health.

Brigadier General Qiliho says their alleged activities and actions will be investigated and if they’re found to be in breach, they will face the consequences of their selfish and reckless behavior.

The Police Commissioner says the selfish actions of a few people that could possibly harm and endanger the lives of other Fijians will not be taken lightly.

The Police Force is using CCTV cameras which are being mounted at strategic locations along the Lautoka borders to maximize their ability to monitor the situation on the ground.

A live feed has been linked to the Police Command and Control Center in Suva where Operations Command is able to monitor the activities and movement of people.

