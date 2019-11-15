Home

COVID-19

PM urges Fijians to think of their health and curb all socializing

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 25, 2020 1:28 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to think of their health and to be considerate of others.

With four confirmed cases of COVID19 comprising of two local transmissions and two imported infections, the Prime Minister is calling on Fijians to refrain from social gatherings such as parties, grog clubs and even wedding celebrations.

In addition to the ban on gatherings of 20 or more people which will be stringently monitored by Police, the PM is appealing to all Fijians to only leave their homes or work for essential items only.

Article continues after advertisement

“You can go out to get food, get medicine, take out money or access another essential service, it’s all okay to exercise safely outdoors as long as you maintain a safe distance from others. But do not visit friends and family unless absolutely necessary.”

This was a sentiment strongly echoed by the Head of Health Protection, Dr. Aalisha Sahukhan.

“Avoid unnecessary travel outside your home. If you go to work, go to work and come home. Don’t socialize outside of your home anymore. This is a big change and it’s a big departure from our normal lives. It’s an inconvenience but it’s necessary”

The PM also reminded Fijians to keep children indoors as much as possible with the first term school holidays initiated and ensure the elderly, the most vulnerable to coronavirus are confined to homes and their health monitored.

Bainimarama also stressing the importance of all Fijians practicing good personal hygiene as well as ensuring the frequent washing of hands with soap and water.

In addition the Prime Minister is advocating for social distancing or physical distancing as he prefers to call it where you are at least an arm’s length away from the nearest person or up to two meters away where possible.

Click here for more on COVID-19

