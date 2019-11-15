Home

Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM

Indra Singh
March 24, 2020 4:53 pm

All non-essential travel needs to stop immediately says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama adding that Fiji and the world are at war with the deadly Coronavirus.

With four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji now, the Government is asking Fijians to refrain from travelling unless there is an absolute necessity.

Bainimarama also adding the young and elderly should stay at home at all times.

Article continues after advertisement

“Breadwinners who can go to work should go home straight after. For everyone else, every move you make should be for your own health or the health of others. You can go out to get food, get medicine, take out money or access another essential service. It’s also okay to exercise safely outdoors, so long as you maintain a safe distance from others. But do not visit friends or family unless absolutely necessary. Do not host parties. Do not needlessly linger, and do not mingle with strangers.”


Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

With thousands affected around the globe, the PM says it’s high time that ignorance takes a back seat.

“So, if the Ministry of Health has directed you to self-quarantine, do it. They’ll be calling you and checking in on you in-person to make sure you’re staying away from the public. Let me remind you what self-quarantine entails: For 14 days, you must stay in your home. During that time, you should avoid contact with other members of your household as much as humanly possible.”

Bainimarama is reminding people that food and other essential goods will continue to come into the country.

Click here for more on COVID-19

